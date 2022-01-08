Jorge Masvidal Calls Out ‘F*cking Coward’ Colby Covington: ‘Hopefully 4th Time Is A Charm’

It appears the UFC is looking to book Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington once again.

The pair were former best friends, roommates and teammates, but things went sour in recent years with both fighters repeatedly taking shots at each other.

It has led many in the combat sports world to desire a heated grudge match between the duo and for the past year plus, it looked like it was close to happening only for a signed deal to never come to fruition.

However, Masvidal is now looking to make it happen once again as he called out “Chaos” on Friday in what he is claiming to be the fourth time they’re trying to make a fight happen.

He also insinuated that Covington was the one ducking him all this time.

“They gonna call you and hopefully the 4th time is a charm you f*cking coward. Don’t pussy out now @ColbyCovMMA”

Jorge Masvidal Looking For A Fight

Of course, it’s hard to determine who’s telling the truth as Covington has repeatedly gone on record stating that Masvidal was the one turning down a fight with him.

However, Masvidal is certainly looking for a fight now.

“Gamebred” was most recently booked to face Leon Edwards at UFC 269 last month only for injury to rule him out. He has since called on a number of potential opponents to to sign the dotted line.

“When you little p*ssies get bored of calling my name out and actually want to sign the contract, from that little actress that works at Disney Channel (Jake Paul), forgot his name, he just fought. To the little b*tch that sells cheap-ass whiskey (Conor McGregor), to the fragile motherf*cker (Colby Covington) that’s always getting his face broken. All you little b*tches can get it, man. “To the one who’s in England (Leon Edwards) that was talking sh*t… you too, man. Come on, one of you sign the dotted line. Let’s go. Yes, I’m going to embarrass you and knock you the f*ck out, but you guys are going to make a lot of money in the process.”

Masvidal certainly has options, but the one fight everyone wants to see is undoubtedly him vs. Covington. Hopefully, we get to see it in 2022.