Jorge Masvidal Sounds Off On 4 Fighters: “These Little B*tches Don’t Want To Sign The Contract”

Jorge Masvidal is firing on all cylinders.

No More Injuries

The ‘BMF’ title-holder is living up to his belt as he talks trash before his return. Masvidal would suffer an undisclosed injury that prevented his fight against Leon Edwards from happening. But he is now back on the horse, injury-free, ready for whatever comes next.

What’s Next?

Masvidal currently sits at #6 in the welterweight rankings and is coming off back-to-back losses to the champ Kamaru Usman. Don’t let that fool you though, there is plenty of options that the Cuban superstar can choose from. That includes a $5M offer to box Jake Paul.

‘Gamebred’ wasn’t so game for that, wanting a bigger price tag for that fight. However, in a sea of opportunities, Masvidal is keeping his mind open. But unfortunately, not a lot of people are biting when it comes to a fight with him.

“I’m off the injury list, and these little b*tches don’t want to sign the contract,” Masvidal said on his YouTube channel (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “The contracts have been handed. It’s in their f*cking face. They know I’m off the injury list. I’m trying to get some paychecks, but meanwhile, since I can’t rip these b*tches up, I’m going to go rip these mountains up.”

‘Street Jesus’ Calls Out 4 Fighters

The fun was just beginning for Masvidal. After racing down snowy mountains, he raced down a list of his rivals inside and outside the Octagon. Masvidal had a lot on his mind.

“When you little p*ssies get bored of calling my name out and actually want to sign the contract, from that little actress that works at Disney Channel (Jake Paul), forgot his name, he just fought.” “To the little b*tch that sells cheap-ass whiskey (Conor McGregor), to the fragile motherf*cker (Colby Covington) that’s always getting his face broken. All you little b*tches can get it, man. “To the one who’s in England (Leon Edwards) that was talking sh*t… you too, man. Come on, one of you sign the dotted line. Let’s go. Yes, I’m going to embarrass you and knock you the f*ck out, but you guys are going to make a lot of money in the process.”

Masvidal has history with these four, he’s not just calling out random people. Each fighter has a different beef with the former UFC title challenger. The question is, will those scores ever be settled?