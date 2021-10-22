Marvin Vettori Berates Paulo Costa Over Weight Issues During Faceoff: ‘You Lost To The Scale’

If there has ever been a situation to warrant a frustrated fighter, Marvin Vettori has found himself in it, ahead of his UFC Vegas 41 main event with Paulo Costa. He made those angry feelings known when they came face to face for the last time before they fight.

As it stands, Vettori is already a bit of a hothead when it comes to faceoffs. He has been known to cause a stir when staring down his for ahead of their fights.

So it was expected that he would be aggressive when facing off against Costa ahead of their fight this weekend, especially given all the issues that the Brazilian has caused with the weight class ahead of the fight. That was exactly what we saw, when their faceoff was posted online, with Marvin greeting Paulo with double middle fingers before throwing harsh words at his foe.

“F—k you. I’ll f—king punish you… f—king p—sy…. You lost to the scale,” Vettori can be heard saying.

Serious Drama Behind Paulo Costa vs Marvin Vettori

There has not been a UFC main event with as much uncertainty as Paulo Costa vs Marvin Vettoy, perhaps since the Jon Jones picogram era. It all comes down to Borrachinha too.

It started during media day on Wednesday, when Paulo told press that he was too heavy to make 186lb by Friday, which led Marvin to have essentially no choice but accept a 195lb catchweight in exchange for 20% of Paulo’s purse. However then mere hours before weigh-ins, it was changed again to be a light heavyweight bout, with no further compensation given to his opponent.

So with that said, Paulo Costa vs Marvin Vettori is still going to happen tomorrow night, but it is certainly understandable to see Marvin’s reaction. After being the epitome of professional though the whole thing, a little aggression at faceoffs is understandable.