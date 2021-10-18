Marvin Vettori Explains How He Punished Himself After Losing To Israel Adesanya

Marvin Vettori has reflected on the time he went out for a five-mile run after falling short against Israel Adesanya.

Back in June, Vettori challenged Adesanya for the UFC Middleweight Championship. The title fight headlined UFC 263. Vettori couldn’t get much going in the fight as Adesanya was able to thwart the challenger’s grappling and kept him at bay in the striking department. Adesanya successfully retained the 185-pound gold via unanimous decision.

After the fight, Vettori told BT Sport that he was going to punish himself by going on a five-mile run. When asked by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto if he went through with that run, Vettori had the following to say.

“I actually did it, yeah. I went out and I did a run. And it’s not like I kept the same pace the whole time. Like I said, I did slow down. But that’s my mentality. I don’t dwell on myself. I mean, I’ll get mad but listen, anger gets sh*t done. Sometimes I beat that frustration, I deal with that unhappiness with anger. Is it the right thing to do? I don’t know but it’ll get me going. Here I am again three months after or four months after the last fight. Basically in like six, seven months I’ve been fighting three times. I’m in the top 5 and nobody’s really doing this between the top five.”

Marvin Vettori is set to return to action on Oct. 23. He will be taking on Paulo Costa. Both Vettori and Costa were beaten by Adesanya and they’re looking to stay in the middleweight title picture. Vettori vs. Costa will headline UFC Vegas 41.