Mariusz Pudzianowski Stops Lukasz Jurkowsk – KSW 61 Results (Highlights)

Polish powerhouses Mariusz Pudzianowski and Lukasz Jurkowsk collide tonight in the headliner of KSW 61. The heavyweights proved tonight why they belonged to be center stage.

The 5x ‘World’s Strongest Man’, Puzianowski is coming off two-straight TKO victories in his last outings. Puzianowski recently main evented for KSW in March and is back again to put on a show against his fellow countryman.

Jurkowsk is coming off a TKO win himself, however it was back in 2019. For the first time in more than 2 years, the Pole takes on something much more dangerous than ring rust, he takes on the strength that is behind Puzianowski.

Over the course of 3 rounds, the former strongman prevailed.

Instead of repping weights, Puzianowski would rep Jurkowsk with an annihilation of punches from top position. Puzianoswki struck his opponent with devastating blows over and over again and the referee would be forced to stop the action.

Age is just a number and the 44 year-old fighter would get the job done, earning a TKO victory in round 3.

Official Result: Mariusz Pudzianowski defeats Lukasz Jurkowsk by R3 TKO (punches)

Check out the highlights below:

This is actually happening!!



🌎 PUDZIANOWSKI 💪

vs. 🎙️ JURKOWSKI 🥋



2⃣ KSW Legends, 2⃣ KSW Icons

The Main Event!! #KSW61 pic.twitter.com/uIWU6fvbTq — KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 5, 2021