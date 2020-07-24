Before Conor McGregor, there was “The Irish Hand Grenade” Marcus Davis. Although Davis is as American as it could get, he still represented Ireland to the fullest. After retiring from the sport via a Youtube comment in 2014, Davis has recently announced his comeback to the sport. Davis will be competing at Premier FC 31. The event is scheduled for October 3rd at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield, Mass.

The Return of the Irish Hand Grenade

New UFC fans who aren’t privy to the world of MMA may tell you that Conor McGregor put Ireland on the map. They might say he introduced the sport of UFC to the Irish. However, hardcore fans know that Marcus Davis has always represented the Irish to the fullest. He was one of the first to light the fire of the Celtic spirit. Unfortunately, Davis called it quits back in 2014 after a TKO loss to Ryan Sanders at NEF: Fight Night 12.

Marcus Davis vs Nick Alley

However, Marcus Davis will be making his return to the sport. The announcement came from Premier FC’s Instagram.

“It’s official!! @marcuspauldavis will be stepping in the cage for his #comebackfight against @nick_jc_alley #oct3 at #massmutualcenter #mmaworld #mmafights #irishhandgrenade #ufcfighter #bellator #premierfc31 #pfc31,” wrote the organization.

Where Are They Now?

Although Davis hasn’t been actively competing, he’s still an active member of the sport. has spent his time coaching Muay Thai, MMA clinching, and No-Gi jiu-jitsu at Tapout Fitness. The gym is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and offers a variety of MMA classes including free classes from time to time using an Open House method.

Davis has also cornered UFC fighter Tim Boetsch in several of his fights. Perhaps Boetsch will return the favor when Davis takes on Nick Alley. Nonetheless, it’s good to see the return of “The Irish Hand Grenade.”