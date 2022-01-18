MMA Veteran Marcus Davis Claims He Hasn’t Been Paid By Promotion Due To Alleged Terrorism Ties

Former UFC fighter Marcus Davis is out of luck on pay for his most recent fight.

Back in Nov. 2021, Davis took on Stephen Stengel. The fight was held under the Premier FC banner. The action emanated from the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. Davis won the fight via triangle choke.

Little did he know his pay would stall due to intense allegations hurled at the promotion.

Marcus Davis Still Hasn’t Received Payment

Alan Murphy has brought word that Marcus Davis claims he’s yet to be paid and was even threatened with legal action if he went public. Clearly, Davis is fed up and he alleges that pay has stalled due to a Premier FC investor being tied to terrorism.

Marcus Davis revealed he hasn’t been paid for his fight on Nov 19. Claims the promotion’s CEO threatened legal actions if he went public. Then he says the promotion told him the real reason was because the fed froze their account after an investor had ties to terrorism. Wild! pic.twitter.com/v2zHwcxFdO — Alan Murphy 🌐 (@AlanMurphyMMA) January 14, 2022

“Zero, been two months, haven’t paid me 1 cent. They ghosted me for the past 25 days. I reached out to them today to let them know I was going public. Only to have the CEO threaten me with an attorney if I spoke out. The claim is they took on an investor that after his check cleared the bank, the fed froze the account because the investor had ties to terrorism.”

Davis had been out of the cage for seven years and it was pushing more towards eight before his November bout. Time will tell how matters are settled when it comes to his situation with Premier FC and whether or not legal actions are taken on either side.

You can stick with Middle Easy for more information on this story as it continues to develop.