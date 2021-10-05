Demian Maia Still Wants One More UFC Fight, Says Last Outing Was ‘Not Exciting’

Demian Maia is still hoping to fight one more time in the UFC.

Maia is currently on a two-fight losing streak following a knockout defeat to Gilbert Burns in March last year which was followed by a unanimous decision loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 263 in June.

The performance against Muhammad was a particularly poor one with Maia failing to land a takedown as well as any real offense which led UFC president Dana White to more or less urge him into retirement at the post-fight press conference.

As things stand, Maia is not even contracted with the UFC which he would confirm in an interview with Ariel Helwani on Monday.

That said, it isn’t stopping him from wanting one last fight in the UFC. And it’s for a couple of reasons.

“One motivation of course is to finish my career with a win,” Maia said. “That’s the biggest one. I want to give myself a chance again to go out there and win. Because last fight was not just about the win or loss. The way the fight was was not exciting. Was not a fight that I would like to be my last fight. “Plus, I can get the same number of wins that Donald Cerrone has. …If I can win one more, I can tie with Donald Cerrone for most UFC wins. I want to finish my career in a better mood.”

Maia: UFC Not Interested But Things Can Change

The final point is also one reason why Maia is not willing to fight for another promotion should he be offered the chance. However, the UFC has not been reciprocative to Maia’s wishes as things stand.

But things can always change.

“They didn’t say nothing. I don’t think right now, they are interested. I would say it’s a 20 percent chance,” Maia added. “…But I know things change quickly in the UFC. I know, for instance, if they have an event in Brazil, they need big names in Brazil. People who attract the audience. …This can change. It’s a business. If the UFC thinks they can use me here.”

It seems obvious, but now is the time to pull the trigger on that Maia vs. Donald Cerrone fight.

You can watch the full interview below: