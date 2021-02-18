Leon Edwards To Fight Belal Muhammad In March 13th Main Event

Leon Edwards made it clear that he was pretty desperate to stay on the UFC event on March 13th after Khamzat Chimaev had to pull out. Now it seems that he has found this opponent in Belal Muhammad.

It has been a year and a half since the last time Edwards stepped foot into the Octagon, but not for a lack of trying. He has had several bouts fall through, between travel restrictions and positive COVID-19 tests.

On three occasions, Leon has had his fight with Chechen prospect Khamzat Chimaev be canceled. The most recent of these came after Khamzat revealed lingering issues over the coronavirus diagnosis that forced the second cancelation.

Leon Edwards To Face Belal Muhammad

After this latest series of events, Leon Edwards made it clear that he wanted to stay on the March 13th card, preferably in the main event There were a few options thrown around, ranging from Nate Diaz to Colby Covington.

Now it seems that the UFC has settled on an opponent. According to reports, which were later backed up by Leon’s social media, he is set to face Belal Muhammad in a five round main event for the UFC Vegas 21 card.

“Respect for Belal for stepping up when no one else would. March 13 I show I am the best in the world,” Edwards said in his post.

Not only is Muhammad stepping up on short notice to take this bout, against the number 3 ranked welterweight in the world, but he is doing so on the back of his win at UFC 259, against Dhiego Lima. That is a turnaround rate of just a month.

It is good to see Leon Edwards find an opponent to stay active. With it having been so long since his last fight, it will be interesting to see how he looks.