(video) Chael Sonnen Believes Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Will Happen

Chael Sonnen believes that Leon Edwards is going to end up fighting Colby Covington. As Edwards continues through his matchmaking struggles, a name like Covington would make sense concerning the rankings.

The UFC has tried to book a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards on multiple occasions. Now, Khamzat is out of the scheduled matchup against Edwards on March 13th due to the lingering impacts of COVID-19. Now that Edwards doesn’t have an opponent, fans have speculated who will replace Khamzat, if anyone does.

Sonnen on Edwards vs Covington

For Chael Sonnen, he believes that Edwards will end up fighting Colby Covington. He spoke about the possibilities on Ariel & the Bad Guy.

“Colby Covington is planning on taking this fight. He was always planning on taking this fight,” said Sonnen. “He’s just seeing what his other options are. This is what we know of as a public negotiation. The first thing he’s doing when he wants to go to the dance is acting like he doesn’t want to go to the dance.”

Choosing an Opponent

As he continued, he spoke about Covington not being able to predict what would happen after Kamaru Usman beat Gilbert Burns at UFC 258. After Usman called out Jorge Masvidal, Colby was unaware that the UFC would be on board for the fight. And, that opportunities to coach The Ultimate Fighter would follow suit.

“Maybe Leon wasn’t on his radar. But, now that things have changed, (the possibility of Usman vs Masvidal) Colby can stand back, see whose there, and maybe it is just by default (that he will face Leon Edwards.) Either way, Colby will be fighting your boy,” finished Chael.

Currently, it’s unknown if the UFC will try to find a replacement for Edwards in the matchup. With the UFC wanting Chimaev vs Edwards to happen so badly, it wouldn’t be surprised if Edwards has to sit on the shelf once again. But, if Chael is correct, he’ll have a dance partner in Colby Covington.