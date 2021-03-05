Leon Edwards Still Down For Colby Covington Fight ‘If He Steps Up And Don’t Run Away’

In just over a week’s time, Leon Edwards will be competing for the first time in almost two years. However he is looking to stay busy after this, and says that after he gets past Belal Muhammad, anyone can get it.

For what it’s worth, Edwards should have been back in action significantly sooner than this. However a combination of travel restrictions, positive COVID tests, and more led to his delayed competitive schedule.

That is why, when Khamzat Chimaev was forced out of their fight on March 13th yet again, Leon was down to face anyone just to stay on the card. That anyone turned out to be Belal Muhammad, despite initial rumors that it could be Colby Covington.

Leon Edwards Still Down To Fight Colby Covington

With the suggested bout between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington falling through, fans are still curious as to what that fight would look like. It seems that Leon is still down to make that contest happen.

Speaking in a recent interview, the number 3 ranked welterweight in the world said that, after he gets by Belal Muhammad he will want to stay active. While he is interested in a fight with Colby, he says that UFC has to convince Covington to take the fight first.

“I know they’re talking about Masvidal and Usman doing it in June or September. So if they do make that fight, then obviously I’m not looking to wait another year to fight again,” Edwards said. “If they do make that fight, then any of these top guys, Colby if he’s steps up and don’t run away. I would co-main event maybe, or headline another card with him. I’m just here willing to fight. “When I fight Belal Muhammad and I beat him, then I fight Colby and beat him, that’s ten fights in a row that I’ve won. So I believe I’m number one.”

What Is His Biggest Change

The last time Leon Edwards fought was June of 2019, when he beat Rafael dos Anjos. So he has had plenty of time to work on his skills, especially with so many bouts failing to come together.

He says that when he finally does step into the Octagon to compete next Saturday night, fans can expect to see a completely different fighter than what they last saw. He promises that his overall skills have improved vastly since 2019.

“I feel my overall game and understanding of the game (has improved the most). I’ve been in the gym for the last year and a half just working on my technique, my grappling, my wrestling, my striking,” Edwards explained. “The guy that fought in 2019 against RDA, he’s a totally different guy now. So I’m looking forward to going out there, feeling it, and showing the world what I’m good at and what I’ve worked on, and competing from there.”

How do you think Leon Edwards will do against Belal Muhammad? If he wins, do you want to see him take on Colby Covington?