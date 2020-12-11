If you have been waiting to see when the fight between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev would go down, that wait is over. Dana White has confirmed that the fight will be going down in January.

Fans were split on the original booking of Chimaev and Edwards, simply due to the rankings and experience differential. The Dagestani has only had three fights in the promotion, all against unranked opposition, yet he will be facing the number three ranked welterweight contender in Leon. The bout came together after some brief strong-arming by the UFC, but would ultimately be postponed when Leon contracted COVID-19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leon “Rocky” Edwards (@leon_edwardsmma)

Leon Edwards vs Khamzat Chimaev Rescheduled

With the cancellation of the fight, fans were wondering if Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev would still face each out. Dana White decided to answer this question, when speaking recently in to TSN. Apparently this bout is now expected to go down January 20th, in one of the upcoming events that will take place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

“Just finished up an interview with Dana White who tells me that the plan is to have Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev headline the Wednesday, January 20th card, which is targeted to take place in Abu Dhabi.”

Just finished up an interview with Dana White who tells me that the plan is to have Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev headline the Wednesday, January 20th card, which is targeted to take place in Abu Dhabi. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 10, 2020

This is big news for Leon Edwards, who has been struggling to find a fight since his July 2019 win over Rafael Dos Anjos, for one reason or another. As far as merits are concerned though, this is not a fight that makes sense for him to take. The only reason Khamzat is in this position is because of how quickly and dominantly he won his first three UFC fights. Nevertheless, fans are excited to see the Dagestani’s skills tested in the way that Leon will push him.

How do you see this fight going down?