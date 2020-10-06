Kamaru Usman will not be defending his title against Gilbert Burns this year.

The pair of former teammates were expected to collide in the UFC 256 pay-per-view which takes place December 12.

However, as per ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, that fight will no longer be taking place as Usman requires more time before he can compete again.

“The Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns UFC welterweight title is off on Dec. 12, per sources. It doesn’t have a new date at the moment, but current talk is January of February. Usman needs a little more time. No new main event yet for UFC 256.”

The Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns UFC welterweight title is off on Dec. 12, per sources. It doesn’t have a new date at the moment, but current talk is January of February. Usman needs a little more time. No new main event yet for UFC 256. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 5, 2020

Burns vs. Edwards?

That makes it the second time a fight between Usman and Burns has been called off after the latter tested positive for COVID-19 leading up to their UFC 251 fight in July.

Helwani would later suggest making a fight between Burns and Leon Edwards which the Birmingham native was certainly receptive to.

“December 12th title fight has been postponed. #UFC256 needs a main event! @GilbertDurinho you little tree stump, you have nowhere to run now! Let’s see who the REAL number one contender is! @ufc @UFCEurope @danawhite “I’ll step in vs @GilbertDurinho he was never the real number one contender. see you dec 12”

December 12th title fight has been postponed. #UFC256 needs a main event! @GilbertDurinho you little tree stump, you have nowhere to run now!

Let's see who the REAL number one contender is! @ufc @UFCEurope @danawhite — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) October 6, 2020

I’ll step in vs @GilbertDurinho he was never the real number one contender. see you dec 12 https://t.co/aTI4EcCQoI — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) October 6, 2020

However, Burns sees no need to fight Edwards and told him to fight Stephen Thompson instead.

“I’m already the number contender, I’m waiting for a title shot. Why should I fight to be a number 1 contender again? You really think that or just hating on Ali again? “Go fight Wonderboy!”

I’m already the number contender, I’m waiting for a title shot. Why should I fight to be a number 1 contender again? You really think that or just hating on Ali again? https://t.co/Z6gOuYlkAQ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 6, 2020

Go fight Wonderboy! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 6, 2020

It certainly makes sense from the viewpoint of Burns, especially if Usman requires just a month or two more to make the fight.

As for Edwards, he could certainly use a fight with just about any contender given that he last competed in July last year.