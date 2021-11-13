Khaos Williams Starches Miguel Baeza In Final Frame – UFC Vegas 42 Results (Highlights)

Khaos Williams vs. Miguel Baeza was as good as advertised. The two traded leather inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. They battled on the main card of UFC Vegas 42.

Round 1

Williams whiffed on a lunging hook. Baeza shot in but couldn’t get a takedown. A leg kick found the target for Khaos. A clean left hook connected for Baeza. Khaos responded with his own punch that got Baeza’s attention. Baeza fell to the canvas after going for a kick and he went for a leg lock. Khaos landed punches as Baeza continued going for the submission. The horn sounded.

Round 2

Baeza landed a leg kick early in the second frame. Khaos had some leg kicks of his own. Baeza landed a front kick. Time was called as Khaos kicked Baeza low. Time resumed about a minute later. Hard leg kicks connected for Baeza. Williams swung a combo but the punches missed. Baeza continued to batter the lead leg of Khaos. A hook was there for Khaos. Williams kneed Baeza low and once again time was called. Khaos received his final warning Time resumed and a right hand landed for Khaos near the end of the round.

Round 3

They both swung early in the final round. Khaos floored Baeza with a counter-right hook. This one is a wrap.

Final Result: Khaos Williams def. Miguel Baeza via TKO (punches) – R3, 1:02

Check out video highlights below

Haymakers on the menu for this one 🤜🤛 [ #UFCVegas42 | Main Card is LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/EndQPIwAQJ — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2021

Things started to get intense at the end of Round 1️⃣ [ #UFCVegas42 | Main Card is LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/amsoRdpK5p — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2021

Finding a home for those leg kicks 🏠 [ #UFCVegas42 | Main Card is LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/MXANKjg087 — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2021