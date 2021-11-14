Dana White Rules Out Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor Fight, Alexander Volkanovski Trilogy Likely Next

UFC president Dana White believes a trilogy is in store for Max Holloway next.

Holloway made it two wins in a row after earning a unanimous decision victory against Yair Rodriguez in their five-round featherweight war in the UFC Vegas 42 headliner last night.

With another contender out of the way, Holloway is only furthering his case for another title shot despite already holding two close losses to the current champion Alexander Volkanovski.

While most fighters wouldn’t be able to get a trilogy after losing the first two fights, Holloway is in a unique position given the nature of those two losses and what he’s done since.

And so, White believes a trilogy with Volkanovski is inevitable.

“It’s one of those things – it was razor thin, he just comes in and puts on a performance like this,” White said at the post-fight press conference. “This is just a guy that Volkanovski’s going to have to just get him out of the way and do it again.”

Dana White: Talking About McGregor Is Silly

If it’s not Volkanovski next, one fight any in the combat sports world would like to see is a rematch between Holloway and Conor McGregor.

McGregor certainly hinted at it leading up to UFC Vegas 42.

Think it’s safe to say Conor McGregor has his 👀 on Max Holloway. Thoughts on a rematch between the former featherlight opponents? 📹 via @TheNotoriousMMA#UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/61cSVDJDCy — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) November 14, 2021

Holloway also talked up the prospect leading up to the fight stating that he’s always on the shortlist to fight McGregor. But as far as White is concerned, any talk about McGregor at the moment is redundant.

“I don’t know what’s next for Max,” White added. “It does make sense to see him and Volkanovski again, but we’ll get that figured out. Conor’s not even [cleared to compete]. Conor’s still hurt. To even talk about Conor is silly.”

You can watch the full post-fight press conference from White below: