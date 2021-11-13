Max Holloway Bests Yair Rodriguez In Five-Round War – UFC Vegas 42 Results (Highlights)

A featherweight headliner between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez is taking place now (Saturday, Nov 13, 2021) at UFC Vegas 42.

Round 1

Rodriguez opens with a leg kick as he gets backed up by Holloway. Rodriguez slips while receiving a jab but threatens with an up kick. He returns to his feet and throws plenty of strikes. Holloway connects with a right cross. Holloway is targeting the body early. Both fighters are in the pocket as they land big shots. Rodriguez is also targeting the body and attacks the legs too. Holloway backs Rodriguez up with a stinging jab. Rodriguez lands three big leg kicks in succession. Rodriguez connects with a big one two. Holloway hurts Rodriguez soon after! Holloway attempts a spinning back kick but gives up his back to Rodriguez who looks to take him down. Holloway does well to defend and separate. Rodriguez attempts a flying knee but falls to the ground with Holloway ending the round on top.

Round 2

We’re back to striking. Holloway is starting to chase Rodriguez down. Rodriguez just misses with a spinning wheel kick. Holloway is ramping up the body work but Rodriguez follows it up with body kicks. Rodriguez continues to connect with leg kicks causing Holloway to switch stances. Rodriguez lands a big right hand! Holloway backs Rodriguez up against the fence but Rodriguez is showing good movement and threatening with counters. Holloway starts to walk Rodriguez down as he continues to hunt the body. They clinch up momentarily. Rodriguez falls after attempting a strike and once again Holloway ends the round on top after diving in for ground and pound.

Round 3

Holloway backs Rodriguez up against the fence and connects with a flying knee. Holloway digs a knee to the belly before they return to striking. Holloway fails with a takedown attempt. Rodriguez slips after a leg strike attempt and Hollohis feetway looks to grapple! He attempts an arm triangle but Rodriguez scrambles only to be fully mounted by Holloway. Holloway has his back and lands some big shots but eventually loses the hooks. Rodriguez gets back to his feet and blitzes Holloway. He takes Holloway down now! Holloway back up and they return to swinging. Holloway times a takedown well just as Rodriguez attempts a leg kick. Holloway lands some knees and ends the round strong.

Round 4

Both fighters continue to brawl. Holloway grabs Rodriguez’s neck and seems to have applied a standing guillotine. Rodriguez is taken to the ground but manages to get out of the submission. Holloway lands some ground shots. Rodriguez fails with a heel hook attempt. The fight eventually returns to the feet. The fight is momentarily stopped after an accidental eye poke from Holloway. It resumes soon after. Holloway misses with a flying knee. Rodriguez partially connects with a flying knee to the head soon after. Rodriguez has slowed down a lot but he’s still throwing down with snap in his strikes. The round comes to a close.

Round 5

Both fighters hug to start the final round. Rodriguez connects with a nice combination. He is still connecting with body kicks. Holloway starts to take over soon after though. Rodriguez is starting to shell up and rely on head movement a lot more. Rodriguez attempts an acrobatic kick but finds himself on his back with Holloway on top of him. Rodriguez scrambles and ends up on top! Rodriguez looks for a submission but Holloway gets to his feet. Rodriguez connects with a body kick. An accidental eye poke from Rodriguez this time but the fight resumes soon after with under a minute remaining. Rodriguez fails with a takedown attempt. Holloway clinches him up against the fence to end the fight.

Official Result: Max Holloway defeats Yair Rodriguez via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47).

Check out the highlights below:

Things are picking up early 👀 [ #UFCVegas42 | Main Card Live NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/KhCcKJvX8B — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2021

These two refuse to back down 💥 [ #UFCVegas42 | Main Card Live NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/HHx0QvtQMs — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2021

Yair is hunting for his signature up elbow 👀 [ #UFCVegas42 | Main Card Live NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/QzqxGWXn1f — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2021

Air Holloway is cleared for takeoff ✈️ [ #UFCVegas42 | Main Card Live NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/PXcLrEIooB — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2021

More punches in bunches to start the 4th 👊 [ #UFCVegas42 | Main Card Live NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/UhkR6JR89W — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2021

Yair takes flight in the fourth ✈️ [ #UFCVegas42 | Main Card Live NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/WQjwSyAPIx — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2021

Leaving it all on the line 💥 [ #UFCVegas42 | Main Card Live NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/sP1CvuphtX — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2021

The 𝐁𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 rolls on 🚂 [ #UFCVegas42 | Main Card Live NOW on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/RMyd9tEJn0 — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2021