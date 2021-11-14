Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez Share Photo In Ambulance Following UFC Vegas 42

Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez were able to share a nice moment following their fight.

Holloway and Rodriguez went to battle in their featherweight headliner at UFC Vegas 42 last night. It was a back-and-forth contest with the fight involving striking, clinch work and grappling.

However, it was “Blessed” who came out on top overall with all three judges scoring the contest in his favor to earn him the unanimous decision win.

There was certainly respect between the two going into the fight and it only increased tenfold afterwards as could be seen by both fighters embracing each other in the Octagon.

That only continued afterward as just before Rodriguez was being transported to the hospital in an ambulance, Holloway came by to share some final words before the pair took a photo together.

You can watch it below:

The photo, taken by Rodriguez’s wrestling coach Israel Martinez, was shared on social media soon after.

Max Holloway Destined For Title Shot?

The win made it two wins in a row for Holloway after his impressive striking display against Calvin Kattar earlier this year.

Although he lost two close fights to current champion Alexander Volkanovski, a trilogy seems to be the only thing that makes sense for Holloway in the featherweight division.

However, he could also continue cleaning out the division of its top contenders like Rodriguez so that Volkanovski has no choice but to face him next.

Regardless of what’s next, Holloway is certainly still here to stay at the very top level.