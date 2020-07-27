UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev has now set his sights on Conor McGregor.

The 26-year-old is enjoying a meteoric rise in the UFC ever since making his debut earlier this month thanks to the dominant nature of his wins as well as how active he is being.

#UFCFightIsland1

CHIMAEV: 124 total strikes

PHILLIPS: 2 total strikes#UFCFightIsland3

CHIMAEV: 57 total strikes

McKEE: 0 total strikes That's two fights in 10 days outstriking his opponents… 181-2 — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) July 26, 2020

With two wins in 10 days, Chimaev is now looking to make it three fights in a month by competing at UFC 252 on August 15. UFC president Dana White is willing to make it happen as well as Chimaev has been calling out the bigger names such as Demian Maia and Michael Chiesa.

The latest name? McGregor. But it wasn’t unprovoked.

Looking to continue his rivalry with Dagestani fighters, the Irishman took a dig at Chimaev by calling him “rat lip” on a recent Instagram post before deleting it in traditional fashion.

Chimaev Uses Familiar Nurmagomedov Insults

However, Chimaev certainly caught wind of the comment and hit back instantly with some familiar insults used by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“@TheNotoriousMMA Tab machine king chicken heart @danawhite i’m hungry give me Give me dessert”

@TheNotoriousMMA Tab machine king chicken heart @danawhite i’m hungry give me Give me dessert — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) July 27, 2020

It’s still early days as Chimaev is only two fights into his UFC career.

But given his size, knockout power and similarities with Nurmagomedov when it comes to the grappling, he should be fairly confident of his chances should he ever meet McGregor inside the Octagon.