UFC Plans To Speak With Nate Diaz On Potential Khamzat Chimaev Fight

UFC President Dana White says Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz is a possibility.

Chimaev has been on a tear since entering the UFC. He’s fresh off a submission victory over Li Jingliang in the first round. He is 10-0 in his pro MMA career and has only made it past the opening round three times.

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz Next?

Khamzat Chimaev has expressed interest in a showdown with Nate Diaz. Speaking to TMZ Sports, White said Chimaev might just get his wish.

“Yeah, we’re gonna talk to Nate about it.”

When asked if he thinks Chimaev has had the most impressive start of any UFC fighter, White said there’s no doubt about it.

“100 percent, this guy is like nothing anybody’s ever seen. When you think about it, he’s got more UFC wins than he’s been hit inside the Octagon. That’s insane, insane and the other night our social team, they filmed his walkout live on Instagram Live. It broke the record as the biggest Instagram Live we’ve ever done.”

If Chimaev does face Diaz, it’ll almost certainly test Chimaev’s ability to keep up the pace when his opponent never quits. Diaz is almost never out of the fight as he proved yet again when he rocked Leon Edwards near the end of their clash. Diaz also has high-level BJJ skills, so the chances of Chimaev sealing the deal with a choke are greatly reduced.

If the bout does come to fruition, it would easily be the biggest fight of Chimaev’s career. Time will tell if it can become a reality.