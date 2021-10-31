Khamzat Chimaev Calls Out At Nate Diaz And Jorge Masvidal: “Let’s See Who Is Real Gangster”

The hype appears to be real for Khamzat Chimaev.

His Last Performance

“Borz” was reborn in the light that was UFC 267 on Saturday. The performance was nothing but spectacular as the undefeated fighter improved to 10-0 with a flawless submission over Li Jingliang.

Chimaev has yet to see a challenge within the UFC Octagon so the natural question is: who in the world can beat Khamzat Chimaev right now? There are so many matchups that could be made for the rising star, but according to Chimaev, the vast majority of fighters aren’t willing to fight him.

Who Got Next?

The Chechen fighter has been catapulted to fighting some of the very best since his string of 3 wins in 2020. He was scheduled to fight top contender Leon Edwards before the fight was scrapped a total of 3 times due to COVID-19 issues.

After fighting #13 ranked Li Jingliang in his last outing, Chimaev wants a larger piece of cake. He wants to collide with another huge star. The names on his mind are no other than ‘BMF’s’ Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

“Hey, Diaz. Let’s go brother,”Chimaev said at the UFC 267 post-fight presser. “Gonna get some smoke bro. Let’s see who is the real gangster.”

Dana White has said Nate Diaz could potentially be facing someone from the card at UFC 267. This would be Diaz’s last fight of his UFC contract.

Khamzat shot another bullet in the direction of ‘Gamebred’.

“Masvidal in his last fight he has some belt,” Chimaev said of Masvidal’s BMF belt. “I’m going to take everything from this UFC, brother. Now I am UFC, brother.”

Who would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight next?