Khabib Nurmagomedov Opens Up On Pressures Of Being Champ, And Wanting To ‘Live A Normal Life’ Again

Fans were a bit shocked to hear that Khabib Nurmagomedov was retiring from competition. However he recently opened up about some things that make his decision a bit more understandable.

At the top of the sport and reigning as the undefeated lightweight champion, nobody expected to see Khabib retire just yet. While there are still questions about how definitive this announcement was, he announced that he was retiring after his win over Justin Gaethje.

Even thought it was a shock, it was a somewhat understandable move, given the loss of his father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. This massive loss had a profound effect on the champ, leaving him promising his mother that he will not fight again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

Khabib Nurmagomedov Wants To Live A Normal Life

As much as his father’s death had an impact on his decision to retire, Khabib Nurmagomedov had another reason driving this decision. Speaking in a recent interview, he opened up a bit on the stress of being a global superstar.

As he explained it, the pressure that he has felt from being champ, and even still, is a lot to handle. It has left him wishing to be able to live a normal life again, akin to when he was still rather unknown.

“Life in the public eye is very stressful,” Khabib said. “I would like to live the ordinary life of an ordinary person like I did 10 years ago. But now I have championship belts, from fights won by me. “I understood that fame would come along with this, but I did not realize that it would be so difficult. It’s very hard to live like this and I would like to return to the calmness that was before I became famous.”

Aside from just being in the public eye and having this pressure, Nurmagomedov also struggled with the heavy training schedule. He attributes this as another reason to consider hanging up the gloves.

“Every day I woke up in the morning and started training, and in the evening my body was exhausted because I had brought it to the limit,” Khabib said. “I just want to live a life in which I can get at least a little sleep before lunchtime, to live for myself and not devote myself 100 percent to sports.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

That said, while he is focusing on other business endeavors, including a cell phone company and running his own MMA promotion, the Dagestani is not completely closing the door on a return to the Octagon.

“I think only time will answer this question. We will see,” Khabib coyly said.

If you ask Dana White, it is a matter of when not if Nurmagomedov will return. However judging by his comments here, the chances of his return continue to diminish.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to fighting at some point?