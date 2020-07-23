Khabib Nurmagomedov was expected to unify his lightweight title with interim champion Justin Gaethje in a fight that was set to take place at UFC 253 on September 19. However, those plans don’t look like they will happen following the recent and unfortunate death of his father Abdulmanap. Nurmagomedov had a very public and close-knit relationship with his father. In a recent heartfelt message, Khabib shared a somber statement regarding the passing of his legendary father.

The Legacy of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has always been the head coach for Khabib. Basically, Abdulmanap raised him to be the world champion that he’s become today. However, due to visa issues, he was only ever able to corner the lightweight champ in one UFC fight, UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi. It goes without saying, he was the most influential part of Khabib’s success inside the cage.

Khabib Shares Message Regarding the Passing of His Father

Khabib recently took to social media to share a message that he wrote regarding the passing of his father. The passage was full of deep religious references, as well as melancholy positivity.

“And your Lord has decreed that you do not worship Him, and to parents, good treatment. Whether one or both of them reach out to old age [while] with you, don’t tell them [so much as], “off,” and don’t repel them but speak them a noble word. And lower to them the wing of humility out of mercy and say, “My Lord, have mercy upon them as they brought me up [when I was] small.” wrote Khabib. He continued, “The Highest says:

Your Lord has commanded you not to worship anyone but Him, and to do good to your parents. If one of the parents or both reach old age, then do not tell them: “Ugh!”. – do not shout at them and address them respectfully.

Bow down before them the wing of humility according to your mercy and say: “Lord! Have mercy on them, because they raised me as a child. ” You will be missed Father, you were Father, friend, brother, and coach all rolled into one. You taught me almost everything that I can, I hope you were pleased with me.

After all, the contentment of parents is the contentment of Allah”

Sending Condolences

The heartbreaking news of Adbulmanap’s death didn’t just hurt the MMA world. It also caused a nationwide cry across the entire country of Russia. People have reportedly already begun to gather at the home village of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, where he is set to be buried. This was a man who had a profound effect on the lives of many, and he will surely be missed.

Once again, Middle Easy would like to send it’s deepest condolences to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family during this extremely difficult time. And, to all of the Russian fighters who have sadly lost the Godfather of Dagestan.