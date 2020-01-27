Kevin Lee: ‘I’m The Uncrowned Champion’ Of The Lightweights

Kevin Lee Claims To Be Uncrowned King Of 155

Kevin Lee made his return to lightweight with a splash. Now he is gunning for the belt, which he feels already belongs to him.

Lee was once considered to be one of the brightest up and coming stars in the UFC’s ever-stacked lightweight division. However, a couple of losses, and a change in weight class slightly derailed these efforts. Nevertheless he returned the division, under the tutelage of a new coach, and handed Gregor Gillespie his first pro loss, in devastating fashion.

Following this big win, Lee is looking to make it two in a row, against Charles Oliveira, at UFC Brasilia. This would be his first time stringing more than one win together since 2017. Ahead of the bout, he spoke in an interview to explain how important this bout is due him and his future.

“I want to stay active and plus I feel like I’m the uncrowned champion anyway. I have to fight all these dudes anyway,” Lee said. “So, I may as well stay active, get some more experience out there. This will also be a tough fight [against Oliveira], he’s in the prime of his career but I like to fight.”

Furthermoreot, Lee says that the belt Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson are fighting for really belongs to him.

“They ain’t going to put my name in their mouth but they all know that I’m coming up,” Lee explained. “But, they all know that’s my title. They can continue to jockey for it but they all know eventually that’s my title and I’m coming after it. I haven’t really lost to a man at lightweight yet. I’ve lost some fights but I ain’t lost to a man yet.”

What do you think of these latest comments from Kevin Lee?