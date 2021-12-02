Nick Diaz vs. Kevin Holland Targeted For 2022, Says Chael Sonnen

A big welterweight battle is rumored to be on the horizon.

Sonnen’s ‘Scoop’

Or at least, that’s what Chael Sonnen wants us to believe. The former UFC title challenger isn’t exactly known for breaking news, but he may have a good scoop, if it proves to be true.

On Wednesday, Sonnen claimed that Nick Diaz isn’t done fighting. He would go on to say Diaz would be returning for another contest against new welterweight Kevin Holland. He says the UFC is currently being targeted for a date in 2022.

Diaz’s Last Dance?

Many fans didn’t expect Nate Diaz to come back, especially so soon.

Diaz would return to the Octagon earlier this year at UFC 266. His first fight since 2015 would come in a 5-round rematch with ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler. The extra rounds wouldn’t be needed as the former UFC Champ would prove to be too much for the elder Diaz brother.

After 2 action-packed rounds, Lawler would send the Stockton-native down to the mat with strikes. Lawler wouldn’t test the ground game of Diaz, backing away to let him stand up. Diaz would do no such thing though. He would refuse to get back up to his feet and the referee would call the fight off.

If Sonnen is to be believed, this devastating loss won’t be the last dance for Diaz.

Holland’s Welterweight Debut

For Kevin Holland, his drop down to 170lbs will be a new chapter in his career.

‘Trailblazer’ looks to get back on track at welterweight after going winless at middleweight in 2021. He would suffer back-to-back losses to Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori. His luck wouldn’t get any better when he faced Kyle Daukaus in October. He would go to a no-contest after being accidentally headbutted by Daukaus.

Holland looks for redemption on a new diet and a new weight class.

While the matchup is anything but confirmed, it is an interesting battle to say the least.