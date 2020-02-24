Max Kellerman Calls Stipe Miocic the “Baddest Man on the Planet,” Not Tyson Fury

Who is the baddest man on the planet? Well, according to veteran boxing analyst Max Kellerman, that man is none other than Stipe Miocic. For years, combat sports fans always associated the “baddest man on the planet” with the current heavyweight boxing champion at that time. However, Kellerman elects that Miocic is due to MMA being a more accurate representation of a real fight.

Kellerman on Stipe Miocic

The take uttered by Kellerman came as a shock to combat sports fans. After all, he’s been heavily ingrained into covering the sweet science for well over a decade. Furthermore, the news came after Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder via TKO in the 7th round of their right to become the WBC Heavyweight champion. Luke Thomas shared Kellerman’s words via his Twitter account.

Max Kellerman said on the #WilderFury2 broadcast no matter who wins here, the baddest man on the planet is whoever the UFC champion is because that's a closer approximation of a real fight. But by all means, let's keep serving up Stephen A. Smith's vapid takes on UFC shows. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) February 23, 2020

Of course, the controversial take led to fans of both sports to share their thoughts as well. Shockingly, the overall consensus was pretty much in agreeance with Max. Which is honestly a huge win for the sport of mixed martial arts.

Stipe Miocic vs Tyson Fury

Both Tyson Fury and Stipe Miocic have inquired about fighting each other. The discipline in which the fight would occur has yet to be determined. Although, both men seem to be okay with the match being either MMA or boxing.

Even though Miocic currently holds the unofficial title of “baddest man on the planet,” if the fight were to take place in a boxing match, he probably wouldn’t be the favorite to walk away as the victor.

For now, we’ll just wait and see if the pair can secure a payday and make a huge crossover event.