Kayla Harrison Warns Julianna Pena: ‘It Would Only Take One Arm To Beat Her’

Kayla Harrison is cautioning Julianna Pena to not get too big for her britches.

Pena stunned the MMA world with her second-round submission finish over Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 this past Saturday night (Dec. 11). With the victory, Pena is now the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion. She has already called for a rematch with “The Lioness.”

Pena recently told MMAJunkie that she believes Harrison, who trains with Nunes, isn’t as good as the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion. She also dismissed Harrison’s resume for fighting in the “B-leagues.” Pena is referring to the PFL.

Kayla Harrison Advises Julianna Pena To Tread With Caution

Kayla Harrison spoke with the folks at TMZ Sports and she made it clear that she feels Pena is getting cocky.

“I know [Julianna] must be on cloud 9 right now and I would just caution her to be careful. You don’t say stuff like that to people like me unless you mean it. [Pena] went out here and she executed a great game plan and she did what she had to do but I’m not the lesser of anything or anyone or anybody. When I come to fight, you’re gonna know you’re in a fight and be careful what you say.”

Harrison also said she doesn’t think it makes sense for Pena to target her when they don’t even fight in the same weight class.

“I think it’s just dumb too, ya know? She fights at 135. I fight at, right now, 155, so unless you’re willing to back it up, then don’t say stuff like that. Don’t open that can of worms. Don’t go there. Honestly, I’d probably have to chop off my arm to make 135.” “I think that it would only take one arm to beat her.”

After winning the 2019 and 2021 PFL Championships, Harrison has decided to test free agency. It’s not a guarantee that Harrison won’t stick around with PFL but UFC President Dana White has confirmed he’s making a play for the 155-pounder.