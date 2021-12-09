Dana White Confirms Talks With Kayla Harrison, Not Sold On Nunes-Shevchenko 3

UFC President Dana White likes the idea of Amanda Nunes vs. Kayla Harrison but don’t hold your breath on a trilogy between Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko.

Nunes has been so dominant that many are already thinking about her next move before she’s even faced Julianna Pena. That women’s bantamweight title fight will take place this Saturday night (Dec. 11) at UFC 269 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the sport of MMA anything can happen and some have even picked Pena to pull off the upset. With that said, it’s a potential showdown with Harrison that has got people talking.

Amanda Nunes vs. Kayla Harrison?

UFC President Dana White spoke to Aaron Bronsteter of TSN and said that he’s hoping to make Nunes vs. Harrison official.

“I have that division. The division is still there for the champ. The day she says she doesn’t wanna defend that belt anymore we probably let it go. I’m interested in the whole Kayla Harrison thing. She thinks she’s the best in the world. There’s only one way to find out. Come over here and fight the GOAT.”

Harrison isn’t signed with the UFC but she is a free agent and White has confirmed talks.

“Yeah, she’s been talking to us. Yeah, for sure.”

Nunes vs. Shevchenko 3? Unlikely

We’ve also seen fight fans clamor for a third bout between Nunes and UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Shevchenko. It’s a fight that Dana hasn’t been gung-ho over and nothing has changed.

“I don’t know if that fight needs to happen. I don’t know, I’ve thought about it a lot. You know, they’re both incredible in their weight classes. They already fought twice, why do it again? I would imagine if they wanted to do it bad enough and the fans wanted it bad enough I would do it but I don’t see much point in it.” “Here’s the thing that’s unfair for Valentina (Shevchenko) — Amanda Nunes is a lot bigger than her,” White said. “[135] and [145] pound women she can fight. Valentina’s without a doubt the baddest woman in the world in her weight division and below. “But to move up with that much weight. Yeah, can she hang? Will it go to a split decision? It’s tough to call.”

Nunes has two decision victories over Shevchenko. “Bullet” has insisted that she was robbed in her second clash with “The Lioness.”