Kamaru Usman Wants To Hear Jorge Masvidal ‘Squeal Like A Pig’ In An Empty Arena

Kamaru Usman Tears Into Jorge Masvidal In Recent Video

Welterweight champ Kamaru Usman is disappointed that he will not be fighting Jorge Masvidal on April 18. Now he explains why he wanted to take the short notice fight so badly.

Usman was looking to score the second defense of his title against Masvidal. In fact, both men volunteered to headline the troubled UFC 249 card on April 18th. Although the two of them were equally down for it, the UFC ultimately went in a different direction.

Now Kamaru Usman gives his reasoning for wanting to take the short notice fight. In a recent video to his Twitter, he tore into “Gamebred.” Moreover he revealed that he was truly looking forward to competing against Jorge in an empty arena.

“He don’t want the fight, but guys let me tell you the real reason I wanted the fight. The real reason I wanted the fight is because, guys, this guy is so much hype, he understands, he knows he can’t hold a candle to who I am, to what I can do,” Usman said. “He knows that. This guy’s all hype. He relies on the hype. He relies on all the casual fans to jump on the bandwagon. That’s what he’s relying on. But I knew that fight would not have people in the stands; it would be empty. So old school wrestling style, like I be doing way back in high school. Just us in the gym, we don’t need the crowd, we don’t need anybody. “You know why, guys? Because I want you guys to hear what I’m going to say to him in there. I want you guys to hear every blow. I want you guys to hear, once I take him down, every punch, every elbow, every ground-and-pound strike I throw. I want you guys to hear him squeal like the pig that he is. “I’m not even sure he’s Cuban, guys. He could be Puerto Rican or Dominican, or something. Nobody even knows, and they’re not even claiming him. Not even Mexico is claiming him. Y’all see him wearing a Mexican colors one day; the next day he’s wearing this, he’s wearing that. Nobody’s claiming this guy, but I wanted you guys to hear him squeal like a pig, like the little b–ch that he is. I wanted you guys to hear the weird sounds he’s going to make once I elbow him and I’m slicing up his face and dropping hammers on his face. I wanted you guys to hear all that. Nobody in the stands, no fans to cheer him on so he feels like he’s somebody, nobody, just me and him. That’s where I like to break guys. That’s what I like to do to them; I break them physically, I break them mentally. Once guys fight me they’re never the same, and that’s what I wanted you guys to hear. That’s why I wanted to take the fight. I hadn’t been training, but I’ll take the fight because I want you guys to hear what I do to this guy”

To be honest, the UFC likely wants to save Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal for a time when the two can really hype the fight. They have quite the intense rivalry, and it would be a waste to not capitalize on it fully.