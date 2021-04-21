Kamaru Usman: Thinking Of ‘Savage Beating’ I Would Give Conor McGregor Is ‘A Waste Of Brain Power’

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman believes that Conor McGregor has no interest in fighting him. However if they did face off, he thinks it would be a one-sided pounding with him swinging the hammer.

Currently Usman has his hands full with a rematch against Jorge Masvidal. The two rivals will face each other for the second time this weekend, in the main event of UFC 261, in front of 15,000 live fans.

In the lead up to this fight, the champ made a remark that seemed to have caught McGregor’s attention. He said that a fight with him is “green panty night” which was a clear reference to Conor’s iconic “red panty night” line from when he was supposed to fight Rafael Dos Anjos.

Am I tripping or is this jackass always at this? Everything I say. https://t.co/YepbdAW6ut — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 7, 2021

Conor McGregor Doesn’t Want To Fight Kamaru Usman

As much as it has been talked about in the past, Kamaru Usman does not seem to think that Conor McGregor wants to fight him. In fact, he said as much in a recent interview.

When asked about Conor’s response to the green panty line, Kamaru says that his interpretation makes more sense than Conor’s anyway. However he said that he has extended an open invitation for the Irishman to fight him, only for him to receive no reply.

“Conor doesn’t need that green panty night. That’s the thing with me, who makes more sense? I understand what he’s saying but mine actually makes more sense. You fight me with, that’s greens… you fight for the title, you demand a lot more money and that’s why I stated that,” Usman said. “It is what it is, Conor knows he doesn’t want those problems. I’ve offered him a title fight… I’ve given Conor the shot, Conor you have the shot if you want it. Conor doesn’t want it… At the end of the day it is what it is, these guys know what will happen.”

That said, if they do ever face off, Usman does not think it would be a particularly close fight. In fact, when asked about how that fight would go, he did not mince words in saying how easy of a fight it would be.

“Come on, it’s so bad that it’s not even something I entertain in my mind anymore, because that’s just how savage of a beating that would be. That’s not even something I entertain in my mind anymore because it’s almost a waste of brain power with what I would do to him,” Usman explained. “I’m proud of Conor for everything he’s done. He’s really set the bar high and I give respect where respect is due. I credit him for that, but we’re speaking as mixed martial artists. If you want to challenge me, that’s not even a challenge. It makes no sense, that’s why he stayed silent,”

Would you be interested in seeing a fight between Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor? How would that bout play out?