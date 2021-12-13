Justin Gaethje Reacts to Charles Oliveira UFC 269 Win: “I Can’t Wait to Break His Face”

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira extended his win streak to 10 over the weekend at UFC 269 after a third-round submission finish over top contender Dustin Poirier. After a successful title defense, Oliveira earned a whole lot of respect in the eyes of fellow 155ers especially Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje called Oliveira a quitter on many occasions but after “Do Bronx” last night’s performance, the No. 1 ranked contender has no issue in giving a credit where it’s due.

Justin Gaethje was cageside in Las Vegas to watch the Brazilian’s submission win at UFC 269, says he was genuinely impressed with what he saw and can’t wait to break his face.

“I absolutely loved it,” Gaethje told ESPN after the fight. “I will give no disrespect to Charles. He is now the undisputed champion, and I cannot wait to fight him. I saw a competitor tonight. I saw a dog, and I can’t wait to break his face. He gets hit a lot, and he better pray and hope for next however many days until our fight that he takes me down and gets his choke. Because if not, we’ll see what happens.”

Gaethje, who just recently competed at UFC 268 where he outlasts Michael Chandler in an impressive three-round war.

He met Charles Oliveira backstage after UFC 269 and both men were highly respected of each other.

UFC president Dana White also confirmed last night in a post-fight presser that Gaethje is next in line for a title fight after his recent “Fight of the Year” contender win over Chandler.

Gaethje can’t wait for his opportunity against Oliveira and to become a lightweight champion.

“He just won a championship. I should build it up,” Gaethje said. “At the end of the day, it’s me trying to knock him out versus him trying to get it to the ground. That’s who we are. That’s who he’s been. That’s who I am. “Whether it’s in Brazil, in America, preferably not Abu Dhabi. I’m all in. So I can’t wait.”