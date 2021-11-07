Justin Gaethje Batters Michael Chandler In Three-Round War – UFC 268 Results (Highlights)

A lightweight encounter between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler is taking place now (Saturday, November 6, 2021) at UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden, New York.

Round 1

Chandler avoids a leg kick early. Chandler misses a couple of overhands. Both fighters are aggressive early as expected. Gaethje connects with a right. Chandler lands a leg kick. Both fighters exchange leg kicks. Now they’re all out brawling! Chandler is the one throwing more powerful leg kicks. Gaethje eats a big right hand but he’s still in this. Gaethje is starting to land some leg kicks now. Chandler lands a huge one two! He’s hurt Gaethje and goes for a flying knee. Gaethje survives but they’re still brawling. Chandler has had to eat some shots but he’s done well so far. Gaethje lands a huge uppercut! This is an absolutely crazy fight. Both fighters clinch up. Chandler lands a few body shots. Chandler is spitting some blood before seeing his takedown attempt stuffed. Gaethje lands two big shots! Chandler’s left leg is beat up. The round ends and it was a crazy one.

Round 2

Chandler with a jab. Gaethje lands a right but Chandler says it wasn’t clean. Chandler is controlling the pace with a more patient round. However, Gaethje is the more active one soon after. He lands a huge uppercut that drops Chandler! Chandler is in survival mode and shoots for the legs. Gaethje sprawls and is landing body shots. Gaethje seems to be taking a breather before letting Chandler up. Chandler’s face is all bloody. Chandler seems to be going for broke. He goes for a takedown but Gaethje stuffs it. Chandler is backed up but lands a superman punch. Gaethje lands a leg kick as Chandler fails with another takedown attempt. Gaethje lands a huge right. Chandler lands with a strike but Gaethje complains of an eye poke. Chandler lands another one as Gaethje turns away. The fight is momentarily stopped before resuming and the round ends right after.

Round 3

Gaethje with a big leg kick. Chandler switches stances. Chandler is still in this but Gaethje is landing the bigger shots. Chandler is taunting him but his leg is nearly dead. Chandler shoots for a double leg and gets it but Gaethje scrambles and takes control of his back. Gaethje partially lands a left as they break. Chandler rips the body with a nice combination. Chandler is in zombie mode now as he’s more aggressive and actually landing. He starts to walk Gaethje down but Gaethje lands a huge right that nearly wobbles him. Gaethje is landing huge shots. Chandler is just eating shots now with no defense being shown! Chandler is now showboating. Somehow, there is 30 seconds remaining. Chandler misses with an acrobatic kick. Both fighters embrace each other as this should be a win for Gaethje. What a fight.

Official result: Justin Gaethje defeats Michael Chandler via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Check out the highlights below:

