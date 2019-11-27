Justin Gaethje: McGregor Fight Not A Priority, But ‘Just A Cherry On Top’

Justin Gaethje Says Fighting Conor McGregor Is A Route To Khabib

Justin Gaethje has made it clear that he wants to fight Conor McGregor. However, he says that fight is just a means to an end.

Gaethje has been calling for a fight with Conor McGregor for some time now. In addition to that, he has also put McGregor on blast on social media. Justin has certainly made his case to be the one to fight the Irishman, upon his return.

However, as he recently explained, that fight is not his number one priority. Speaking on the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping, and Luis Gomez Jr., Gaethje says that fight would just be an added bonus.

“It’s more just the cherry on top, the sundae is the belt.”

Gaethje would go on to elaborate, that he is mostly wanting the UFC title. Although McGregor could provide a big payday, this is not the main intention for Justin. In fact, he goes even further by saying that the McGregor payday would be even bigger, if they fought after he was champ.

Then the conversation switched to the idea of Gathje fighting Khabib. Due to his fighting style, and wrestling pedigree, Bisping says Justin is a legitimate threat to Khabib. Justin explains what he would do different than others.

“I would refuse to [fight him on the fence.] If he was to beat me, he would have to wrestle me in the middle of the Octagon. And I would be trying to chop his leg off the whole time.”

Currently Khabib is expected to face Tony Ferguson. However, even if Justin Gaethje does not fight Conor McGregor, he is still not far from that title shot.