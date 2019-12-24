Jorge Masvidal Releases Fight Video From Anthony Pettis Jiu Jitsu Match

Watch Jorge Masvidal and Anthony Pettis compete in a jujitsu super fight.

Inaugural BMF champion Jorge Masvidal has provided MMA fans with an early Christmas gift. The top welterweight contender has released the full video of his grappling match against Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis. The pair squared off earlier this year at a charity event in Florida. Masvidal and Pettis competed in an event organised by The Bully Proof Foundation. UFC middleweight Yoel Romero also feature and won on the card.

Masvidal and Pettis kept things relatively light throughout the fight. They exchanged techniques and seemed to be having some fun at the charity event. The BMF champion managed to take the back of Pettis at one point. Whilst ‘Showtime’ continually tried flying attacks throughout the bout. Although non quite cam off he did land an ankle picked on his opponent.

As are the rules with these events, the fight was declared a draw after 10 minutes without a submission. Despite not getting the win the grappling event proved the perfect warm up for his fight with Ben Askren at UFC 239. Masvidal picked up a famous win against the All-American wrestler. After that he rounded off a perfect 2019 by stopping Nate Diaz and claiming the title of baddest motherf*cker on the planet. Check out the full video below.