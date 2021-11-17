Jorge Masvidal Rips ‘Corny Midget F—k’ Conor McGregor This Guy’s Gonna End Up Snorting Himself To Death’

Recently, Jorge Masvidal found himself having a back and forth with Conor McGregor online. After this incident, he absolutely tore into the former champ-champ, throwing some serious shots.

Masvidal was set to face off against Leon Edwards at UFC 269. This was a highly anticipated match-up that would see them settle the beef started with a backstage altercation in 2019.

Unfortunately, Gamebred was forced out of the bout due to an undisclosed injury. Speaking on The MMA Hour, Jorge explained that this was an injury that stops him from being able to take impact for a few weeks, and that he was down to reschedule the fight if Leon was.

“Good injury. Good injury happened. I don’t think I’ve ever signed a bout agreement then pulled out, ever. In my whole history in the UFC, this is my first time. I don’t want to discuss the actual injury I got, but I can’t have impact for like five or six weeks,” Masvidal said. “I told the UFC to push it back further. It’s up to Leon, and from his initial response, he doesn’t want to wait. I don’t blame him… If he wants to go February or March, we can go. If he doesn’t want to wait, then it’s on to the next stage.”

Jorge Masvidal Fires Shots At Conor McGregor

Following the news of his withdrawal from the fight, Jorge Masvidal found himself having a bit of a Twitter spat with none other than Conor McGregor. The Irishman blasted Jorge for pulling out of the fight, and the BMF champ responded by telling him to lay off hitting people.

When asked about this incident, Jorge completely tore into Conor, saying that he was a broken coke addict. He also said that Conor is mad because Leon Edwards is signed to his management company, and he is not making money because Jorge pulled out.

“I think he’s a bitter old man, just staring at the TV all day. It sucks for him that he’s broken. He’s gotten broken so many times that he can’t put himself back together, as far as fighting goes. Go have a regular life bro, be a celebrity” Masvidal said. “This guy is going to end up snorting himself to death or something. I’m not worried about him, I’m just trying to get big checks and fight. You go to rehab motherf—ker, and treat older people the right way. If not, when they sign us to fight, I’ll teach you some respect… “He’s mad because (Leon) is signed to whatever the fuck his company is called, and they were going to collect the biggest paycheck they were ever going to collect off my a— beating Leon’s a—. It’s not going to happen anymore, so you can see the bitterness getting exposed, but he just picked the wrong dude,” Masvidal said. “He could still get this paycheck, but this corny a— midget doesn’t want to f—king tell his guy ‘Yo, just wait up, and f—king fight him later and we’ll still get this paycheck.’ It might even be bigger because there’s more push behind it, but he’s a corny midget f—k, so whatever.”

It will be interesting to see if the UFC rebooks Jorge Masvidal vs Leon Edwards, or if they move on to someone else. One thing is clear though: a fight between he and Conor McGregor would be intense.