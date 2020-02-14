Abraham Kawa Believes Adesanya vs Jones Very Unlikely

Abraham Kawa Doesn’t Believe a Fight Will Happen With Jones and Adesanya

After Israel Adesanya won the Middleweight title, everybody wondered what his next move would be. Additionally, one of his biggest rivals in the UFC right now is the light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones. After Jon defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, the question crept up again on what would be next. Both competitors have said stated that facing each other would be inevitable. Nevertheless, Jones’ manager doesn’t see the pair facing each other anytime in the near future.

Currently, Adesanya is booked to face Yoel Romero at UFC 248. However, fans have been chomping at the bit to see Izzy face Jon. The back and forth between Israel and Jon is well documented all across social media.

First, Izzy tried to roast Jon in regards to testing positive for picograms. Next, Jon said he would love the opportunity to slap Adesanya. After that, they said the idea of fighting in 2021 was very possible. Now, it’s looking like the fight is further away than we expect.

Kawa Speaks About Jones vs Adesanya

Jones’s manager Abraham Kawa spoke to Submission Radio. During the conversation, he spoke about the potential matchup between Jon and Adesanya. Kawa basically said that as long as Adesanya isn’t clamoring to secure the bout, that it’ll more than likely not happen.

“I’m not gonna get into the Jon Jones/Izzy thing, cause I don’t think it’s… I come from a real estate background,” said Kawa.

Confirming No Deal Between Jones and Izzy

“And, in the real estate world, whenever you get excited and you have a deal, one of my mentors used to tell me all the time, ‘it’s a mind deal.’ And I was like, ‘what’s a mind deal? What does that mean?’ He goes, ‘it’s only a deal in your mind, it’s not a deal anywhere else.’ So, in this case, I would say it’s a mind deal. There’s no deal anywhere.”

Do fans actually want to see Adesanya face Jon Jones? And if so, who do they favor to win?