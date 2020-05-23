Video: Jon Jones Deadlifts Ridiculous 505lbs; Teases USADA

Jon Jones Teases both a move to Heavyweight as well as USADA via weightlifting videos.

The talk of the week in the MMA world has been the back and forth between UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones and the scariest man in the promotion, heavyweight Francis Ngannou.

Jones, who has previously exposed interest in moving up to heavyweight for the right price, began negotiations this week with UFC officials to set up the super-fight against “The Predator.” The negotiations seemed to fall through as Jones took to twitter to express his issues.

Before even discussing numbers, the UFC was unwilling to pay more for the Francis super fight / for me to move to heavyweight. Said I could possibly earn more in pay-per-view buys. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

However, that did not stop one of the pound-for-pound greatest of all time from putting in the work.

505 in the 505 #SomebodyCallUSADA,” Jon Jones wrote on twitter

Now, we all obviously know Jones’ history with USADA. This was clearly a playful jab after seemingly getting too emotional about his UFC negotiations. We all want to see Jones vs. Ngannou at some point, but it seems that it may take longer than expected.

Jones still has two light-heavyweight title contenders chopping at the bits to get in the cage with the champ. Dominick Reyes still wants his rematch, while Jan Blachowicz has done plenty to toss his name in the hat.

Who do you see the champ taking on next?