Jon Jones Wants More Money to Fight Francis Ngannou, UFC Won’t Budge

Jon Jones Wants Ngannou Fight But Also Wants More Money

Grand opening, grand closing. Just when fans thought the Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou fight was picking up steam, the idea of it now appears to be over. Of course, like most things in life, the bout probably won’t happen due to money. Recently, Jon Jones stated that he would look to capitalize financially for a super fight in a new division against it’s most feared fighter. But, the UFC reportedly won’t budge on increasing the funds. So, Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou is off, for now, due to money reasons.

What’s sad is that the hype for the fight was already established. Many fans have already weighed in on who they think will win in the fight. Even heavyweights such as Alistar Overeem have been talking about the fight and giving analysis. As well as betting sites, who believe Ngannou would win the matchup. But, it looks like all of that hype will be coming to a screeching halt.

Jones Speaks on Money and UFC Negotiations

Jones recently sent out a string of tweets about the potential matchup with Francis. After stating he’s not afraid of the fight, it looks like it won’t happen due to finances.

“Before even discussing numbers, the UFC was unwilling to pay more for the Francis super fight. For me to move to heavyweight. Said I could possibly earn more in pay-per-view buys,” wrote Jones.

He then went on to explain that the fight would be off until the UFC conducts better business around the deal. Although he didn’t completely rule out the fight, he made it clear that the money for the matchup would have to be increased.

“It’s been fun you guys, maybe I’ll see you all in a year or two,” Jon Jones wrote. “Maybe when they’re ready to do better business I’ll come back, until then health fitness and family.

“I should’ve worded that differently, I actually think these guys do great business. Right now things just aren’t where I want them to be.”

Finding A Contender

For now, Jones said that he will continue to clean out the 205lbs division. Now, the question is, who is actually left for Jones to fight? With wins over 6 of the fighters ranked in the top 15, who could be the next contender for Jonny Bones?