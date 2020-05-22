Jon Jones ‘Sad’ UFC Doesn’t See Value In Francis Ngannou Super Fight

Jones Targeting Blachowicz Next

While disappointed at how recent negotiations went, it looks like light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is moving on with his career.

Jones has recently been receptive to the idea of an exciting heavyweight super fight with Francis Ngannou and repeatedly called for the UFC to send him a deal.

Negotiations began on Thursday but were promptly cut short with “Bones” revealing that the promotion was not willing to pay him more handsomely to move up. It came as a shock to the champion especially given how lucrative a fight with Ngannou would have been for all parties involved.

But after taking some time to reflect on the situation, Jones is less emotional now. He still feels disappointed that the UFC doesn’t see the value in him facing Ngannou — however, he is moving on, evidenced by him calling out his next light heavyweight challenger in Jan Blachowicz.

“I’ve had some time to think about it and Im a lot less emotional. Just sad that the ufc doesn’t see my value against the scariest HW in the world. Jan I guess you’re next in line #badbusiness #shocked“

When asked by a fan if he’s giving up on the fight entirely, Jones responded.

“No unfortunately they dropped it”

It remains to be seen if things may change in the future but going by initial negotiations, it unfortunately doesn’t look to be the case.