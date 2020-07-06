There are different degrees and variations when it comes to the definition of being an “American Hero.” For some, it’s serving the country in the midst of battle on the front-lines. On the other hand, some believe that being on grill duty while a crowd enjoys ice cold beers during the summer fits the definition as well. Finding a happy medium, UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones saved a man’s life on Independence Day. Jones was able to save a man from dehydration on the 4th of July. Nothing screams “America” more than saving a life on July 4th.

A Recent Streak of Good Deeds

Jones has hit a hot streak of good deeds lately. In the past two months, Jones has helped small businesses recover in New Mexico, cleaned up racist graffiti during riots, and has now saved a life. Which is a nice turnaround from the drama that usually seems to haunt Jones wherever he goes.

Jones Saves Man from Dehydration

The man that Jon and his group saved was allegedly drunk and dehydrated. Once Jones saw the man, he felt obligated to help out by offering water. Jones took to social media to document the entire process, but also stated that he’s not out to be painted as a hero. Instead, he wanted the children in his group to learn a lesson.

We found this man laying in the middle of a field today, he was suffering from severe dehydration. The group honestly believe we saved that man’s life. It felt amazing, those men and women were heroes out there today https://t.co/2DcPZ95J9n — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 5, 2020

“We found this man laying in the middle of a field today, he was suffering from severe dehydration. The group honestly believe we saved that man’s life. It felt amazing, those men and women were heroes out there today,” wrote Jones on Twitter.

Yes we dragged him underneath a tree and forced him to drink about four water bottles. Even got him to bite a hotdog before we left 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/ABQiG7mURU — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 5, 2020

Cheers to Independence

The climate of the internet resembled a group of people who let out a sigh of relief towards Jones. Ususally, when a story involves Jon Jones and alcohol, it doesn’t end well. However, the story of Jon Jones saves his narrative momentarily. And, the 4th of July will be one to remember for American MMA fans.