Fans and media are still not sure if Jon Jones is officially the UFC Light Heavyweight champion. Either he is the champion as UFC.com says, or he’s vacated the title via his own words. Regardless of Jon’s current championship status, he has been out in his community doing everything he can to restore Albuquerque, New Mexico. Recently, Jon took to social media to announce that he would be cleaning up the city due to riots happening in the midst of the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police. Now, business owners are praising the efforts of Jones.

The current state of the world is simply utter chaos across the globe. Not only has the global virus swept the Earth, but peaceful protesting formed from injustice has somehow turned into rioting and looting across major cities.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA6FKh1lU0t/?98765

Previously, a video surfaced of Jon Jones stopping teenagers from vandalizing Albuquerque. In the video, Jon instructed the teens to give up their spray cans. If any of the riot videos that have released pertained to the situation at hand, then Jones probably just stopped the kinds from trashing the city. Afterward, Jon announced that he would be helping clean the streets with a crew in Jackson Wink shirts.

Local News Shows Small Business Owners Praise Jon Jones

The local news outlets in Albuquerque picked up the story and it’s gained a lot of traction. In the article, business owners praised Jon Jones for his efforts in cleaning up the city.

“Shout out to ‘Bones’ Jones,” said Dawn Vatoseow, owner of Lindy’s Diner in Albuquerque. “I think he saved our building. He was out there really trying to stop a lot of this.”

After, Jones made a statement. During the conversation, the spoke on his love for the city. And, that he takes pride in fixing it up.

“When I got out there, it was people with rocks, people with sticks beating up on buildings spray-painting buildings,” Jones said. “At the end of the day, I have a lot of pride in this place and it was hard to watch them, and I wanted to do something about it.”

Turning Over a New Leaf

It’s refreshing to see Jones make headlines for positive reasons. Especially because there are some fans that would love to see him fail. But for those fans, they’ll have to hold their breath and wait. For now, Jones will be busy fixing up Albuquerque.