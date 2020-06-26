Jon Jones was recently involved in yet another legal situation, as a result of a DWI. For the first time since that situation, he has openly reflected on what happened, and how that moment made him feel.

On March 26th, Albuquerque law enforcement responded to a call regarding suspected gun shots. Arriving on scene, they found a severely intoxicated Jones, inside his car, with a gun and open bottle of Jorge Masvidal’s Mezcal. Subsequently he was administered a field sobriety test, which he failed, resulting in his arrest. Less than a week later, Jon settled his case, with probation, house arrest, community service, and a fine.

Jon Jones Is A Changed Man

For the first time since this arrest, Jon Jones has decided to open up about the situation. Speaking on Steve-O’s podcast, he explained how embarrassed it made him feel, being seen on camera drunk as a skunk. Moreover he says that this latest setback has really helped him turn a new leaf, because of that embarrassment.

“My last DWI has done a lot for me, man. It set me free in so many ways. It embarrassed me, it reality-checked me. I’ve never been on camera drunk for the public to see like that. It was humiliating and somewhat of a bottom for me and I’m ready to snap it into high gear.”

Now the critics will say that this was not the only time Jon Jones has said this type of thing, nor the only issue he has had with alcohol and vehicles. Ultimately he is responsible for making his own choices to change his life. So time will tell how this will actually affect his life moving forward.