Jon Jones Adamant He Beat Reyes: ‘Be Mad At Dom’s Conditioning Guy’

Jones: Reyes Stopped Fighting In Championship Rounds

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones still believes he was the deserving winner over Dominick Reyes.

The two battled in a back-and-forth title fight at UFC 247 this past weekend with Jones coming out with the unanimous decision win. However, many felt it was controversial given the performance of Reyes in the first three rounds.

Reyes has since called for an immediate rematch and declared himself the people’s champion as he laid blame on the judging.

But for Jones, Reyes inflicted defeat on himself by completely stopping fighting in the championship rounds.

“Dominic out struck me by literally 12 shots. I scored the take downs, was the aggressor, control the octagon every round, had more significant strikes landed.. Dom completely stopped fighting in the championship rounds and has the audacity to be mad at the judges. 😩🤷🏾‍♂️”

Many felt “Bones” deservedly won the championship rounds whereas Reyes notably slowed down. And Jones believes his opponent’s conditioning was more at fault rather than the judges.

“Don’t be mad at the judges, be mad at Dom’s conditioning guy. man started to give up when the water got deep and is now going around doing interviews talking about being robbed. When will these young boys start taking responsibility 🤷🏾‍♂️ that’s what’s wrong with boys these days.”

In the end, Jones was proud to be part of another classic fight and felt he displayed “balls” in his performance after facing adversity from Reyes.

“At the end of the day, I got to be a part of another classic. I’m over here in ABQ smiling from ear to ear. Having fights like that tickles my pickle, it makes me feel so alive. Makes me feel like a man. Especially when you display having balls the way I did, nothing but a win.”

What do you make of Jones’ comments?