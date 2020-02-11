Jon Jones, Team Confident They Deserved Dominick Reyes Win After Rewatch

Jones Believes He Deserved Victory

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones believes he was the deserving winner over Dominick Reyes.

Jones was taken to his limit by Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 this past Saturday night. Many felt “The Devastator” was deserving of the victory after he seemingly did enough to win the first three rounds.

However, “Bones” ended the fight strong and ultimately came away with the unanimous decision victory in a verdict that brought plenty of debate. Although he acknowledged he needed to rewatch the fight, Jones stated in the post-fight press conference that he felt he did enough to get the win.

“It was close but he lost,” Jones said. “He can try 1,000 times and I believe I’ll edge him every single time.”

That belief was further reaffirmed after he and his team at Jackson-Wink rewatched the fight on Monday.

“Just finished re-watching #UFC247 with the coaches, we are confident in our victory. 👊🏾 #AndStill #EarnedNotGiven”

Regardless, it’s a debate that is likely to go on for a while. The only way to settle it, of course, is to have an instant rematch.

We’ll just have to see how things play out in the next few months.