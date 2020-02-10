Dominick Reyes Declares Himself ‘People’s Champion’ After Jon Jones Defeat

Reyes Is The People’s Champion

Dominick Reyes believes he’s the people’s champion following his controversial but close defeat to Jon Jones in their light heavyweight title fight last night.

Reyes took Jones to his limit in the UFC 247 headliner in Houston, Texas, as he had many moments of success, particularly in the first three rounds. However, Jones rallied in the second half of the fight and did just about enough to get the unanimous verdict from the judges.

Many thought the decision was controversial given how well Reyes did in the first three rounds. To add insult to injury for “The Devastator,” one judge even scored the fight 49-46 to Jones, giving the champion four rounds.

Reyes made his thoughts well-known on that scorecard in the UFC 247 post-fight press conference and in his first few posts on social media, reacted to his first setback in the Octagon.

He notably declared himself as the people’s champion in both posts.

“Wow! Iconic #ufc247 #peopleschamp”

View this post on Instagram

Wow! Iconic #ufc247 #peopleschamp

A post shared by Dominick Reyes (@domreyes24) on

“That was Awesome!!! Thank you to everyone involved🙏🏽! Sucked!!!😪…but, I’m on it even tougher.💪🏽❤ #ufc247 #pplschamp”

Fortunately for Reyes, it looks like a rematch is what’s in store for the two of them, especially with UFC president Dana White being open to the idea.

