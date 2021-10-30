 Skip to Content

Jon Jones Takes Issue With Israel Adesanya Leapfrogging Him In P4P Rankings: ‘Take Me Off That Silly List’

Jones recently dropped to No. 4 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings with middleweight king Israel Adesanya moving up ahead of him.

By: Author Abhinav Kini

It’s been a while, but Jon Jones went on one of his famous Twitter rants.

Jones hasn’t competed since defending his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes in a razor-thin unanimous decision victory back in February 2020.

A long-awaited move to heavyweight since has been marred by contract disputes with the UFC. Not to mention, his latest troubles with the law.

All of that has contributed to Jones dropping in the pound-for-pound rankings with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya leapfrogging him to the number three position.

Jones: Just Take Me Off That Silly List

With no love lost between himself and Adesanya, “Bones” didn’t take too kindly to those changes in the rankings.

“When your ranked over Jon Jones on a pound for pound list but know you can’t defend a take down 🤷🏾‍♂️”

“It’s funny seeing people have the satisfaction of being ranked over me when I’m not even competing. Just take me off that silly list”

When one fan replied that the game had passed Jones by, he retorted with more digs at Adesanya:

“Lol I guess so, I guess you can have 1/3 of an MMA game and be considered the real deal these days. This is some new shit right here. 😳”

Jones then had something to say to the fighters badmouthing him.

“I find it rather interesting that I’m not seeing any of these heavyweights talking sh*t. No comments on my troubles. It’s the fellows who either wouldn’t fight me or who’s ass I’ve already kicked who seem to be the loudest. Funny how that works”

That said, Jones acknowledges that he’s let his fans down. However, he can separate them from the trolls.

“I absolutely love my fans, I know they are disappointed in me right now but still believe in me. I see those who are indifferent, and then there are those trolls who are usually miserable, hateful, sad and fucked up people who just want someone else to feel like them.”

All in all, a pretty standard tweet spree from Jones. It’s just more of a surprise that some of these tweets weren’t deleted already.

