Jon Jones Calls Anderson Silva 185-Pound GOAT

Jon Jones Thinks Anderson Silva Is The All-Time Greatest UFC MW Fighter

Jon Jones believes Anderson “The Spider” Silva is the best fighter in the history of the UFC middleweight division. The reigning defending 205-pound champion took to his Twitter where he shared his thoughts on the Brazilian striker.

I’m going to tell my kids Anderson Silva was the greatest middleweight of all time. #Facts — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 22, 2019

Jon Jones continued praising Anderson Silva in his next post too.

Shit my kids already know — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 22, 2019

Interestingly, despite Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones argue on social media very often, both of them respect Silva. After his fight against Anderson, the current 185-pound champ hugged “Spider” and offered a heartbreaking confession. (h/t MMAMania)

“I led too much. I owe you, because I was like ‘Oh my god, here comes the flying knee!’ I was like ‘I’ve seen this before.’ We got you, from the bottom of my heart. You’re the man, you’ve been doing this for a long time. UFC 90, I still remember the DVDs. I’ve been watching you for a long time. This game, I’ve already seen it. This game is very crazy, a lot of snakes.”

Anderson Silva defended the UFC middleweight belt nine times in a row and scored 17 consecutive victories before he was finally stopped by Chris Weidman’s punch combo. Silva is one of the most entertaining fighters to watch, known for his spectacular kicks and an insane ability to evade the strike and land a tricky counterpunch.

During his 185-pound run, Anderson defeated some very big names – Chael Sonnen, Yushin Okami, Thales Leites, Patrick Cote, James Irvin, and many others.

Do you agree with Jon Jones? Is Anderson Silva the MW GOAT?