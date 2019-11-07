BREAKING: Jon Jones Hints That Dominick Reyes is Next: “I’m Beating His A** Next”

Jon Jones Says Dom Reyes is Next Challenger

Jon Jones may have just hinted at who his next opponent will be. Ever since Jones defeated Thiago Santos at UFC 239, fans wondered who would be next in line to challenge for the light heavyweight title. The most likely candidates at that time were Johnny Walker and Dominick Reyes. But, Corey Anderson threw a wrench in those possibilities after he defeated Walker at UFC 244. Now, Jon has hinted on Twitter that his next opponent is more than likely going to be Reyes.

Jones took to Twitter to share that he was at a meeting with his coaches. During the meeting, they broke down fight footage of both Reyes and Anderson. Jones and his team then decided that Reyes was much more dangerous for Jones as an opponent.

Just finished a coaches meeting studying Dominick and Cory‘s careers. Established Dominicks definitely the more dangerous fighter. Beating his ass next 🦁 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2019

“Just finished a coaches meeting studying Dominick (Reyes) and Cory’s (Anderson) careers. Established Dominicks definitely the more dangerous fighter. Beating his a** next,” wrote Jones on Twitter.

Jones did not hint at when the matchup would take place. However, he made it pretty clear that Reyes would be the next challenger for his Light Heavyweight title. Which, is great news for the UFC, cause Dana White also said that was the fight was the match to make.

Reyes On the Rise

Reyes has been on a tear as of lately. Rising up the light heavyweight rankings, Reyes is an undefeated fighter with 12 wins and 0 losses. In his last bout, Reyes welcomed Chris Weidman to the 205lb division and finished him within one round. He’s also finished surging contender Jared Cannonier, who has since moved down to the UFC’s middleweight division.

Dominick has also been very vocal about wanting to face Jones. Almost every chance he gets, he takes to his social media accounts to bait Jon into accepting the fight.

It's now week 3 of Jones watch and we still haven't seen any movement folks. Some have even speculated he has lost the ability to make a wise decision. We just ask the public for prayers to help him through this tough time. #PrayersforJones #andnew https://t.co/2LZpsXErWA — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) November 3, 2019

Making Jones vs Reyes

Now that Jon has chosen Reyes as his next opponent, who do fans favor in the matchup? Or, do people believe that Anderson is much more of a threat to Jon and his championship title? Let us know in the comments below.