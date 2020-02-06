Jon Jones Believes Conor McGregor Won’t Be Remembered As “Greatest in the World”

Jon Jones Doesn’t Think McGregor Will Be Remembered As the Greatest in the World

Fame and greatness are two completely separate entities. In mixed martial arts, there is no doubt that the most famous fighter in the sport is none other than Conor McGregor. However, does that mean it should be considered as being one of the best of all time? UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones doesn’t consider Conor as being one of the best ever. In fact, he said he doesn’t believe that Conor will be remembered in 50 to 100 years by now as one of the greats.

Jones Speaks on Legacy and McGregor

Jones appeared on ESPN’s popular debate show “First Take.” During his time on the show, he told the hosts that money isn’t his primary concern. While there might be guys like Conor who pride themselves on being box office, Jones rather create a memorable legacy.

“At the end of the day, for me, it’s not about making the most money, it’s not about being the most famous. It’s about being the guy people are going to talk about 50, 100 years from now,” said Jon.”That’s what really gets me out of bed in the morning. “At the end of the day, no disrespect to Conor (McGregor) because I love what he’s doing for our sport. I don’t think he’s going to be in the conversation when people are sitting around in the barbershop talking about the greatest martial artists in the world. So I’m very aware of that. The box office stuff can come eventually. I’m only 32. But for the most part, those records are very hard to get and that’s what really gets me going in the morning,” finished Jones.

UFC 247

With such a focus on legacy, Jon could potentially pile on to his as he takes on Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. The event takes place this Saturday in Houston, Texas and will be available to watch via ESPN+. And, in the words of Jones, there is still plenty of time to become box office. Maybe for him, UFC 247 will be the start.