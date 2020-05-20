Alistair Overeem Believes Jon Jones Could Defeat Francis Ngannou in Heavyweight Clash

Alistair Overeem Thinks Jon Jones Could Beat Francis Ngannou

If anyone knows about taking a punch from Francis Ngannou, it’s Alistair Overeem. After all, Overeem was lifted off of his feet with one of the hardest uppercuts in mixed martial arts history. So, maybe he isn’t the best person to ask when it comes to what it takes to defeat Francis. However, Overeem is a veteran of the sport. So, his analysis that Jon Jones could beat Francis Ngannou is still very valid.

Recently, Jon and Francis have traded subtle shots back and forth on social media. Jones has virtually torn through multiple generations of light heavyweights, over the measure of a decade. Even though his more recent fights have been closer than some may be anticipated, he has still never been positively defeated in his career.

So naturally, fans are ready for Jones to make an appearance in the UFC’s heavyweight division. And with him and Ngannou beefing, it’s possible that it will happen. Jones believes that his chin and abilities are enough to take down Ngannou. As well as Jones’ belief that he can win the fight, so does heavyweight veteran Alistair Overeem.

Overeem Speaks on Jones vs Ngannou

Overeem spoke with ESPN. During the conversation, he revealed that he believes Jon Jones could beat Francis Ngannou.

Having faced Francis Ngannou and trained with Jon Jones, @alistairovereem loves the idea of a “mega fight” between the two and “definitely thinks Jon could beat him.” (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/mhVcXT4Aae — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 18, 2020

“To be honest, with all due respect, I do not think Jon is gonna do that fight,” Overeem said. “[He has] not much to win, a lot to lose. Because if he wins, he’s not (the) heavyweight champion. The fight after that would be for the title, I guess.” “It’s a complex situation, but I definitely think Jon can beat him,” continued Alistair. “It would be mega-fight. So it’s definitely something I am very much looking forward to …. I really enjoy these guys smack talking back and forth. It’s really amusing, and hopefully, it will produce some great, great mega fights.”

Making the Matchup

“The Reem” believes that Jon Jones has a chance against the most feared heavyweight on the roster. But, do the fans share that sentiment? If Jones and Ngannou were to get inside of the cage, who would come out on top? Sound off in the comment section.