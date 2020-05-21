Jon Jones is Not Afraid of Francis Ngannou and Mocks His Photo, Ngannou Responds

Jon Jones Lets Francis Ngannou Know That He Is Not Afraid of Him

As each day passes, the reality of Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou becomes more real. Even to the point where there are official betting odds that have already released for the matchup. Both men have been going back and forth on social media. The trash talk more so comes from Jones commenting on what Francis has said these days. Ngannou has been promoting the potential fight in his own way on social media but Jon Jones wants the world to know that no matter what Francis does, he isn’t afraid.

Jones has virtually torn through multiple generations of light heavyweights, over the measure of a decade. With all the top 205lb contenders already defeated by Jon, the time may finally have arrived to move to heavyweight. Even though his more recent fights have been closer than some may be anticipated.

Jones Not Afraid of Ngannou via Social Media

Many have already weighed in on who they think will win in the fight. Even prominent heavyweights such as Alistar Overeem have been talking about the potential matchup. Although betting sites believe Ngannou will win the matchup, Jones, as well as Overeem believes that Jon has a shot. Furthermore, no matter the social interactions or what fans may think, Jones isn’t scared of Ngannou.

First you can save the rest of your tongue pictures for your other homies and yes I’m right here, just waking up from watching that Derek Lewis fight again. You ain’t scaring nobody, I saw your heart. You’re a big old mouse, I’ll expose you https://t.co/F6FEcc4mGE — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 20, 2020

“First you can save the rest of your tongue pictures for your other homies and yes I’m right here, just waking up from watching that (derrick) Lewis fight again. You ain’t scaring nobody, I saw your heart. You’re a big old mouse, I’ll expose you.” wrote Jones on Twitter in response to a photo from Francis.

Making the Potential Bout

Of course, Ngannou responded back with words and a photo of his own afterward. Hopefully, the two aren’t going back and forth for nothing. It’s so difficult to tell with Jon Jones, who has teased the move to heavyweight for years. But, has also said that he would like to clean out as many light heavyweights as possible.

“I watched some tapes too”

I watched some tapes too pic.twitter.com/EE1qb2Y5eY — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 20, 2020

Whether Ngannou and Jones end up fighting or not, it’s very clear that Jon isn’t afraid of the fight.